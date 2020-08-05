Ebrahim Alkazi, who passed away on August 4, 2020, was an Indian theatre director and drama teacher. The theatre doyen’s son Feisal Alkazi confirmed that his father died after suffering from a heart attack. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 5. Ebrahim Alkazi, 94, has tutored some of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema. Kamal Haasan has also remembered the ‘Father of Indian Theatre’ and his great works. He shared a post on Twitter and offered condolences. Ebrahim Alkazi Dies at 94: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Mourn The Demise of the Theatre Doyen.

Kamal Haasan’s post on the demise of Ebrahim Alkazi read, “A beacon of Indian theatre art and mentor of many great actors, Mr. Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for many generations. His love for theatre and the art is unmatched. My deepest condolences to the family and the NSD family.” The legend was the first Director of National School of Drama in New Delhi. He served from 1962 to 1977. He was also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner. Ebrahim Alkazi along with his wife Roshan Alkazi had founded the Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi. Ebrahim Alkazi Dies at 94: Prakash Javadekar Condoles Demise of Theatre Doyen.

Kamal Haasan’s Tweet On Ebrahim Alkazi

A beacon of Indian theatre art and mentor of many great actors, Mr. Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for many generations. His love for theatre and the art is unmatched. My deepest condolences to the family and the NSD family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 5, 2020

In 2004, Ebrahim Alkazi was honoured with the Roopwedh Pratishtan’s the Tanvir Award for lifetime contribution to the theatre. He has also been conferred with the Padma Shri in 1966, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010. Ebrahim Alkazi is survived by his two children Feisal Alkazi (son) and Amal Allana (daughter), and they are also theatre artists.

