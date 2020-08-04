Legendary theatre teacher Ebrahim Alkazi passed away at 94 due to heart attack. He was a popular figure in the world of entertainment, who taught the ABCs of acting to many of them. He was considered to be a guru by many. As he died on Tuesday, the celebs expressed condolences. Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub were few of the first ones to express their thoughts on him on social media. Ebrahim Alkazi, Father of Indian Theatre, Dies at 94.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter to write, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP." On the other hand, Tanu Weds Manu actor Mohd.Zeeshan Ayyub wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir." Check out the tweets below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tweet

The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP pic.twitter.com/PjYxRybpSr — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 4, 2020

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub's Tweet

Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 4, 2020

The theatre doyen was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama. Not only financially backed the plays like Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug, but also mentored stellar actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. Another iconic soul has left the industry leaving a great legacy behind to cherish forever. RIP Ebrahim Alkazi.

