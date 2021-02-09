Tamil film icon and politician Kamal Haasan has mourned the death of Oscar-winning screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere, and says he will always miss his young friend. Carriere, the French screenwriter and novelist, passed away on Monday at his home in Paris. He died of natural causes. Haasan took to Twitter on Monday to condole his death. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Dies At 98: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Tovino Thomas And Others Offer Condolences

"Jean Claude Carriere, An internationally reputed French Novelist and screenplay writer stepped into his 90th year recently and stepped out of life today. I will miss my young friend always. Our mutual love and our works will live on," he wrote. Carriere won an Oscar in 1963 for his work with Pierre Etaix on a live-action short film, and received an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards in 2014. Akshara and Shruti Haasan Issue Joint Statement to Give an Update on Father Kamal Haasan’s Leg Surgery

Jean Claude Carriere, An internationally reputed French Novelist and screenplay writer stepped into his 90th year recently and stepped out of life today. I will miss my young friend always. Our mutual love and our works will live on. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2021

He also was Oscar-nominated for his screenplays for "The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie" (1972) and "That Obscure Object Of Desire" (1977), both directed and co-written by Luis Bunuel, and for "The Unbearable Lightness Of Being" (1988), shared with Philip Kaufman. More recently, he wrote "The Salt Of Tears" (2020), directed by Philippe Garrel.

