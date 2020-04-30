Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Other South Celebs Express Grief over the Demise of the Legendary Bollywood Actor
Be it celebs or fans, all are devastated to hear the demise of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. On April 29, late at night, reports surfaced online that the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his hospitalisation was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. He had told PTI, “He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now.” While fans hoped and prayed for his speedy recovery, today early morning the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death was shared. Rishi Kapoor Death: 'Neetu is My Rock', 'Ranbir and Ridhima Have Shouldered My Problems' - Read the Actor's Old Interviews on Family and Career.

Celebs from South Cinema have also expressed their grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Kamal Haasan wrote, “Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.” Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and many other actors have also offered condolences on social media. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

Rishi Kapoor has been one of the legendary actors of Indian Cinema. He had received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his debut role in the film Mera Naam Joke that was directed and produced by his father Raj Kapoor. The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.