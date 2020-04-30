Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Other South Celebs Express Grief over the Demise of the Legendary Bollywood Actor

South Celebs Offer Condolences On Rishi Kapoor's Demise (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Be it celebs or fans, all are devastated to hear the demise of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. On April 29, late at night, reports surfaced online that the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his hospitalisation was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. He had told PTI, “He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now.” While fans hoped and prayed for his speedy recovery, today early morning the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death was shared. Rishi Kapoor Death: 'Neetu is My Rock', 'Ranbir and Ridhima Have Shouldered My Problems' - Read the Actor's Old Interviews on Family and Career.

Celebs from South Cinema have also expressed their grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Kamal Haasan wrote, “Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.” Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and many other actors have also offered condolences on social media. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

Rajinikanth

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Chiranjeevi

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Kamal Haasan

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

Nivin Pauly

Mahesh Babu

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

Vedhika

Heartbroken hearing abt #RishiKapoor sir. Day b4 mom n me were watching Chandni n were admiring u. I feel so lucky to have gotten to meet n work with u sir.Thank u for all ur generosity n kindness.The World will never be able to replace u&ur talent.We will miss u. Rest in peace❤ pic.twitter.com/IC0c1I1HIA — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) April 30, 2020

Ram Charan

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Hansika

Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for Bollywood . This has to be the darkest day and week for the film industry . My thoughts and prayers for to his family . #RipRishiji — Hansika (@ihansika) April 30, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking ! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It’s a huge loss to the world ! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered ❤️ 2020 can’t get worse ! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 30, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir🙏🏻 I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/oAjpxGnK3m — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Allu Arjun

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor has been one of the legendary actors of Indian Cinema. He had received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his debut role in the film Mera Naam Joke that was directed and produced by his father Raj Kapoor. The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.