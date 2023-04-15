Rudhran is the action thriller starring Raghava Lawrence, R Sarathkumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Poornima Bhagyaraj. The film written by KP Thirumaaran and directed by S Kathiresan also features Nassar, Abhishek Vinod among others. The film produced by Five Star Creations LLP released in theatres on April 14 and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Rudhran’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Rudhran has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Rudhran Trailer: Raghava Lawrence’s Film Is a Masala Entertainer Fans Can’t Miss!

Rudhran full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Rudhran Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Rudhran 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Rudhran Tamilrockers, Rudhran Tamilrockers HD Download, Rudhran Movie Download Pagalworld, Rudhran Movie Download Filmyzilla, Rudhran Movie Download Openload, Rudhran Movie Download Tamilrockers, Rudhran Movie Download Movierulz, Rudhran Movie Download 720p, Rudhran Full Movie Download 480p, Rudhran Full Movie Download bolly4u, Rudhran Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Rudhran Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Rudhran, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes The Pope’s Exorcist, Shaakuntalam, Mrs Undercover among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).