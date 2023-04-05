Raghava Lawrence wasn't seen in any films in the last three years. He is all set to return to the big screens with the mass actioner, Rudhran, directed and produced by S Kathiresan. The makers have dropped its official trailer and our hero takes on baddies in this mass entertainer. The film is set to hit theatres on April 14. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Raghava Lawrence as She Wraps the Shoot of Her Film.

Rudhran Trailer

