The makers of director S. Kathiresan's upcoming action drama, Rudhran, on Sunday released the second look of actor Raghava Lawrence in the film. Taking to Twitter, Kathiresan, who is originally a producer and who is now turning a director with Rudhran, said, "Here is the Second Look of Lawrence master in Rudhran. Rudhran in theaters worldwide from December 23, 2022." Raghava Lawrence Announces His Next Film Titled Durga With An Intimidating First Look Poster (View Pic).

The film, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead, will also feature actors Sarath Kumar, Poornima Baghyaraj and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by R.D. Rajashekhar and music by G.V. Prakash. Screenplay for the film is by K P Thirumaaran and editing is by Antony. Rudhrudu: First-Look Poster of Raghava Lawrence From Kathiresan’s Action Thriller Unveiled!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Work on the film began last year and it was initially announced that the film would hit screens on Tamil New Year in April this year. However, due to unexpected delays, the film is to now hit screens on December 23 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).