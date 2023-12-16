Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has joined the Salaar Saga by buying the first ticket of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. While sharing this remarkable moment, the makers shared a picture with star Prabhas along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and director S. S. Rajamouli in the frame holding the first ticket. Salaar Release Date Out! Prabhas’ Action Thriller to Hit the Big Screens on September 23 Next Year (View Poster).

Expressing their excitement, Hombale films further jotted down the caption: "Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam Nizam grand release by @mythriofficial". Salaar: Makers Share a Glimpse From the Sets of Prabhas’s Film (View Pic).

Check Out SS Rajamouli Secure the First Ticket for Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

THE PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA @ssrajamouli buys the first ticket of INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM #Salaar in Nizam from the team and producer #NaveenYerneni ❤️‍🔥 Nizam Release by @MythriOfficial 💥 Bookings open very soon in a grand manner with some Massive Celebrations 😎🔥… pic.twitter.com/d75n500YwS — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 16, 2023

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

