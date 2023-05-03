Indian film industry lost another veteran actor with Sarath Babu passing away on May 22 after being hospitalised for weeks and under critical care treatment. He had starred in over 200 films, and is known for his versatility and his ability to play a variety of roles. He was also a popular television actor, and has starred in several popular serials. Sarath Babu, Veteran Tamil and Telugu Actor, Dies at 71- Reports.

Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, was born on July 31, 1951. He has made his acting debut in 1974 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam and later in Tamil in 1977 with Pattina Pravesam. He went on to star in several successful films, including Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), Annamalai (1992), Muthu (1995), and Gentleman (1993). Sarath Babu was known for his dexterity in comic timing and emotional performances. He was one of the most character actors in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and had a good fan following.

In addition to his film career, Sarath Babu is also a popular television actor. He has starred in several popular serials, including Gopuram, Ivala En Manaivi, Rajakumari, and Mannan Magal. He is also a successful producer, and has produced several hit films. Sarath Babu is a recipient of several awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award and the Nandi Awards. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

#Breaking: Veteran actor #SarathBabu no more. He passed away at age 73 on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city since April 20. Cause of death is damage to multiple organs #RIPSarathBabu #Tollywood #Kollywood #SarathBabuRIP pic.twitter.com/nQbSQVb2tD — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) May 22, 2023

Speaking of his personal life, Sarath Babu was first married to actress Rama Prabha in 1974, but got divorced later in 1988. Later in 1990, he married Sneha Nambiar but even that marriage ended in a divorce. Sarath Babu was a true legend of Tamil cinema, and his legacy will continue to entertain audiences for many years to come.

