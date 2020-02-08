Seetimaarr First Poster: Tamannaah Bhatia's Look as Kabaddi Coach Jwala Reddy Is Fierce!

Tamannaah Bhatia as Jwala Reddy in Seetimaarr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The cine goers are loving the sports genre when it comes to films. In past two years, we have seen ample of movies dedicated to this genre, irrespective of the languages. In Bollywood, we recently saw Kangana Ranaut's Panga that hit the right chords with the audience. Now, the makers of Telugu film, Seetimaarr have introduced Tamannaah Bhatia as Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy, in the first look poster. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!.

In this poster, we see the actress donning an intense look as Jwala. She is seen wearing a red tracksuit, carrying her headphones and a ruck sack. The look seems refreshing, especially after the numerous glamorous outings that she did in the recent past. Check it out below.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Jwala Reddy

The film directed by Sampath Nandi is said to have Gopichand in the lead. Speaking of this ambitious role, the Tollywood diva had earlier told TOI, "I am going to play a kabaddi coach and will be training a group of young athletes in the film.It's ironic that I am playing the role of a coach now. I always avoided playing sports in school so it's hectic and challenging to play this role. I've never played such a role and it's a new experience. I am eagerly waiting to show my new look too."

The actress is indeed experimenting as she will soon also venture into the web space. For her digital debut, it is reported that she will star in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled as The November Story. So, watch this space for more updates.