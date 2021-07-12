Shiva Rajkumar celebrates his birthday today. The actor has been a successful actor for over three decades now. Aided by his versatility and talent, Shiva Rajkumar or as he is popularly known SRK, has made a mark and managed to evolve beyond his father's, Dr. Shivakumar, illustrious shadow. But did you know he never wanted to be an actor? His younger brother Raghavendra had told DNA, "Not many people might notice, but if Shivanna is there in one scene, he is not there in the next scene. He would just throw his bags and run away. He hated acting." Then he came around and became a huge name in the Kannada film industry. He isn't just an actor but a great singer as well. Bhajarangi 2: Shivarajkumar Is Excited About His Upcoming Movie Made on a Big Scale

On his birthday today, let us tell you about the 13 songs Shivarajkumar has sung so far in his career.

O Meghave Nidaanavaagi - Ranaranga

Thanana Thandana - Aasegobba Meesegobba

Bombato Bombattu -Aasegobba Meesegobba

Mani Mani Mani - Janumada Jodi

Andaman andaman - Andaman

Kundapurada Meenamma - Galate Aliyandru

Aa Aa Aa Ee Ee Ee - Chigurida Kanasu

Yake Heegaitho - Thayiya Madilu

Karunada Kannadiga - Gandana Mane

Janumana Kotta - Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu

Naanu Footpathnalli - Lakshmi

Hayya Hayya - Killing Veerappan

Kannane Kannane - Srikanta

Which among these is your favourite Shiva Rajkumar song?

