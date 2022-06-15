Director Shankar Shanmugham, who has delivered some huge blockbusters with superstar Rajinikanth, called on the actor along with his daughter on the occasion of their film Sivaji completing 15 years on Wednesday. Sivaji, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country. KGF 2 Star Yash Reacts To Shankar Shanmugham’s Tweet About His Blockbuster Film (View Posts).

Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth, Shankar on Twitter said, "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss Rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking 15 years of Sivaji. Your energy, affection and positive aura made my day!" Sources say that the meeting of the director with the actor lasted for a good 45 minutes during which period the two discussed a number of topics including the film industry and Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan.