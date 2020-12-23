Adding to the list of celebrities who are getting hitched in the coming times is south actress Mridual Vijay and Yuva Krishna. The two made the official announcement on social media by posting a video talking about their journey and sharing the happy news with their fans. The two will be getting engaged today and the wedding is scheduled for a 2021 date. Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Shooting Comes to a Halt After 8 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive - Reports.

The video posted by Mridula shows the lovebirds talking about each other. Talking about choosing Mridhula as his life partner, Yuva said, "I respect her character. The multitalented person is 24x7 active and I am impressed with the way she handles things in life. Mridhula also expressed her happiness about the proposal and said, " Soon after getting this proposal we became so close, it should be the reason that we share the same wavelength. He also supports me well in my career."

Seeing the video, one can see how good they look together and are very comfortable in each other's company. The video was titled, "Let the josh begin" leaving fans all elated about the big announcement.

As soon as the video was posted, fans poured in wishes for the couple. One user went on to write, "But unexpected combo. Congratulation chetta and chechi... Keep rocking..am wishing advance happy married life and try to become an idle couple for every couple." Many wished the couple a happy future ahead as well.

Mridula and Yuva Krishna have been working in the television industry for a long time and will be getting hitched in an arranged marriage. Both Mridula and Yuva's families considered the proposal through a common friend. Mridula is the daughter of Vijayakumar and Ran while Yuva Krishna is the youngest son of Krishnaveni, a music and dance teacher.

Mridula is best known for her performance in shows like Kalyanasougandhikam and Krishnathulasi. She has also participated in reality shows like Comedy Stars, Star War, Tamar Patar, Let's Rock & Roll and Star Magic. She is currently playing the lead role in Pookkalam Varavayi. As for Yuva, he is currently playing the lead role in Manji Virinja Poovu.

