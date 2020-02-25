South Actress Rekha Says The Lip-Lock In Punnagai Mannan With Kamal Haasan Happened Without Her Consent

Rekha and Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kissing scenes in movies are an okay thing these days, but it was not back then. While the audiences enjoy the intimate moment between the leads in a flick, there's a lot which goes behind the scene. Talking on the same lines, South actress, Rekha has made some shocking revelation about her kissing scene with co-star Kamal Haasan while shooting for Punnagai Mannan. In the said interview to The News Minute, Rekha opened up how the kiss while shooting for filmmaker Balachander 1986 Tamil film was unplanned and without her consent. In the movie, the leads played lovers who ultimately commit suicide due to non-acceptance from their parents. Just before the legendary suicidal scene Rekha and Kamal get into a liplock, but now the actress' revelation has led to shock waves on social media where the users have termed the incident as sexual harassment at workplace. Kamal Haasan Backs Anti-CAA Protesters in Chennai, Accuses AIADMK Govt of Turning 800 Students Into 'Refugees' by Locking Gates of Madras University.

“I’ve said this a hundred times. They shot the scene without me knowing about it. People ask me the same question and I’m fed up of answering it, Rekha said to TNM. Rekha further added that she was just 16 years old back then and the director told her that it is normal and not vulgar as they need to show the love and bonding between the two characters. Kamal Haasan Slams Centre Over Citizenship Amendment Bill, Says Constitution Being 'Betrayed', Young India Will 'Reject' Sectarian Agenda.

The actress also expressed how the kiss helped bring the correct emotions on the silverscreen. She said, "The kiss didn’t look ugly or aggressive on screen. There was a need for it, but I was a very young girl and I didn’t know about it. He (director K Balachander) said, ‘Kamal, close your eyes! You remember what I told you, right?’ and Kamal said that he did. Then we had to jump when he said 1, 2, 3... we kissed and then jumped. It was only when I watched it in theatres that I realised it had such a huge impact."

Written and helmed by K Balachander, Apart from Kamal and Rekha, Punnagai Mannan featured Srividya, Revathi and Delhi Ganesh among others. Stay tuned!