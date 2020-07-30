Baahubali director SS Rajamouli on July 29, Wednesday confirmed that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. The director took to Twitter to confirm the news and also stated that he has been home quarantining The director, said they got tested after they developed mild fever recently but subsided soon. Rajamouli mentioned in his tweet that they are taking all safety precautions and are asymptomatic. In his twitter update confirming his condition, Rajamouli wrote, "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."SS Rajamouli Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Along With His Family Members, Says They are Feeling Better With No Symptoms.

The news of the filmmaker testing positive for coronavirus left his friends and fans worried. While netizens sent the director supportive messages and prayed for his health. Several celebrities from the South industry took to social media to wish the filmmaker and his family speedy recovery. Actor Mahesh Babu was among the first ones to respond to the director's tweet and wrote, "Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!!" Apart from Mahesh Babu, several others including Raashi Khanna tweeted to the director. Here are celebs' messages for the director. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Mahesh Babu:

Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2020

Raashi Khanna:

Wish you and your family speedy recovery sir! 🙏🏻 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) July 29, 2020

Payal Ghosh:

Wish you and your family fast recovery Sir. ... Sending good , healthy vibes your way 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) July 29, 2020

Sushanth A:

Wishing the family a speedy recovery Sir 🙏🙏 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) July 29, 2020

We also wish the talented actor and his family a speedy recovery. Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the director was working on his upcoming period film, RRR which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead. The film also marks South debut of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The film is expected to hit the screens around July 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).