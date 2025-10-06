Telugu superstar Jr NTR was reportedly set to play Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema, in an upcoming biopic directed by Bahubali and RRR fame SS Rajamouli. According to the latest reports, the much-anticipated project has been put on hold. The film was tentatively titled Made in India, and the story centred on the birth and rise of Indian cinema. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the production has been put on hold. After NTR's exit, Prabhas was picked for the role, but even his scheduling issues have caused further delays. Aamir Khan’s Film on Dadasaheb Phalke Confirmed; Script Finalised, Project To Begin Soon, Reveals Grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar.

SS Rajamouli’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Delayed Due to Prabhas?

Directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistaan), Made in India was initially set to star Jr NTR. After his schedule filled up, Prabhas reportedly joined the cast for the lead role. However, reports reveal that even the Baahubali actor is currently busy with his projects.

A source close to the development revealed, "He is busy for the remainder of 2025and through early 2026. Prabhas begins shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit this year and will move to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2when that goes on floors."

Nitin Kakkar Shifts Focus to ‘Awarapan 2’

As the project has now been pushed, director Nitin Kakkar has shifted his focus to Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated Awarapan 2. The movie is a sequel to his iconic 2007 action-crime film Awarapan, which became a fan favourite. The sequel stars Disha Patani in the lead role and is currently being shot in Thailand. The source added, "Kakkar didn't want to sit idle waiting for the Phalke project to clear its hurdles. It made sense to move ahead with Awarapan 2." ‘You Can’t Change What Happened, but…’: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Director Nag Ashwin Drops Cryptic Note Amid Deepika Padukone’s Sudden Exit From His Sci-Fi Film’s Sequel (See Post).

Dadasaheb Phalke’s Grandson Raises Objections

Earlier, Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar had raised objections against the SS Rajamouli biopic. During an interview, he said, "I have been hearing discussion about Rajamouli's project, but he never contacted me for it. No one spoke to me on behalf of Rajamouli. If someone is making on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to." On the other hand, another film on Dadasaheb Phalke is underway with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

