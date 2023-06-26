Suresh Gopi has turned a year older today! The Malayalam actor and politician, who celebrates his 65th birthday today, had made his acting debut in 1965 as a child artiste. He had acted in the movie Odayil Ninnu. Then from 1986 onwards, he made his debut as an adult. From playing antagonist to supporting roles to sharing screen space with some of the biggest stars of Mollywood, Suresh Gopi established himself as a superstar in the 90s. From his power-packed roles to popular dialogues such as ‘Just remember That’ and ‘Ormayundo Ee Mukham’, the actor has delivered iconic performances in his acting career. Suresh Gopi and Jayaraaj Team Up After 27 Years for Their Next Untitled Project.

Suresh Gopi is popularly known to play the role of police officer in films. Yes, he has done many films over the years in which he played the rough and tough cop. Commissioner, Bharath Chandran IPS are among the movies that not just helped him gain superstar status but are among the films that are regarded as cult classic. On the occasion of Suresh Gopi’s birthday today, here’s looking his movies in which he played police and army roles. Suresh Gopi Birthday: Thalastaanam, Manichitrathazhu, Commissioner – 5 Films Of The Malayalam Actor That Were A Massive Hit In The '90s!

Ekalavyan

Suresh Gopi had established himself as the lead actor with this crime thriller directed by Shaji Kailas. This blockbuster that featured an ensemble cast showed him as Madhavan IPS. He is from the narcotics wing who is asked to investigate a series of murders that happened in the state’s popular beach. As he investigates the case, Madhavan finds out how a psychotic godman (played by Narendra Prasad) had plotted to cause a series of blasts in Kerala.

Commissioner

This film helped Suresh Gopi earn the superstar status. This was among one of the films that was written by Renji Panicker and directed by Shaji Kailas and these two were a popular combo in the 90s. With Commissioner, the audience got to watch Suresh as an honest but brash police commissioner of Kozhikode named Bharathchandran. Movie buffs labelled him as Action Superstar with the release of this action thriller.

Crime File

A commercially successful crime investigation thriller that featured Suresh Gopi as DIG Idamattom Palackal Easow Panicker IPS, SPG Joint Director. The film helmed by K Madhu is loosely based on the 1992 murder of Sister Abhaya in Kerala. His character showcases how brilliantly he and his team investigates the murder case.

Bharath Chandran IPS

This was the sequel to the 1994 cult film Commissioner in which Suresh Gopi played the titular role. Bharath Chandran IPS is another cult classic film that was added in his successful list. A righteous police official who doesn’t mind assaulting his superiors or even the corrupt politicians. His one –man fight against the powerful ones in politics left the audience impressed.

The King & the Commissioner

It’s a crossover of the movies The King and the Commissioner in which Suresh Gopi reprised his role as Bharathchandran IPS along with Mammooty, who reprised his role as Joseph Alex from The King. It showcases how two rough and tough police officials team up to investigate the death of an intelligence agent.

