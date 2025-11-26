If sources in the industry are to be believed, sword fighting experts from Vietnam were flown in to train hundreds of stunt artistes for the climax sequence of director Bharat Krishnamachari's historical action epic Swayambhu, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead. Swayambhu: Nikhil Siddhartha Stars in This First Look Poster Unveiled by Vamsi Shekar for His Birthday (View Pic).

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Now, sources have disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

Says a source," A team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad."

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, and presented by Tagore Madhu, Swayambhu stands as one of Nikhil’s most prestigious ventures to date.

The makers on Monday unveiled major updates, confirming that the monumental production had officially wrapped its shoot. After an intense two-year journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team proudly announced the completion of the film.

Positioned as an epic celebrating India’s rich history and timeless glory, 'Swayambhu' is now set to hit screens worldwide on February 13 next year on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Describing the experience as both challenging and exhilarating, Nikhil shared insights into the journey in a release date announcement video called 'Rise Of Swayambhu' that offers insights into the world-building and grand making.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, Swayambhu will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

In the video, Nikhil also introduced his horse, Maruthi, and highlighted the exceptional technical team responsible for crafting this magnum opus. The actor underwent a complete physical transformation and rigorous training to portray this demanding role with authenticity and intensity. He has even dubbed in his own voice for his role in the Hindi version to lend greater authenticity to the narrative. Swayambhu: Nikhil Siddhartha Stars in This First Look Poster Unveiled by Vamsi Shekar for His Birthday (View Pic).

The film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the female leads. Visual maestro KK Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography for this film, which has music by acclaimed composer Ravi Basrur. Production design is being helmed by M. Prabhaharan and Raveendra, who meticulously shaped the film’s grand visual world.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).