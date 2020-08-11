Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans when he took to his Twitter account to share pictures of him planting saplings. The actor was then accepting Mahesh Babu's #GreenIndiaChallenge wherein you are expected to plant new trees for a better tomorrow. Vijay's response to Mahesh Babu's tweet has certainly gained the approval of his fans and they are rooting for this duo to collaborate for a project together. "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe," he tweeted. Master Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay has the Perfect Pongal Treat for his Fans (View Pic).

Mahesh Babu had also tagged Jr NTR and Shruti Haasan in his tweet for #GreenIndiaChallenge and the stars are yet to reply. Meanwhile, Vijay planted saplings in the backyard of his residence and we are waiting to see more pictures from his special gesture. The #GreenIndiaChallenge is taken to celebrate and aim for a greener tomorrow. It's the need of the hour and we should collectively work towards securing a safer and healthier tomorrow. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Kichcha Sudeep Reacts to Being a Part of Mahesh Babu's Next, Here's What He Has to Say.

Check Out Thalapathy Vijay's Tweet

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Tweet

There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday💚 #GreenIndiaChallenge I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries😊 I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! pic.twitter.com/MGDUf9B4xu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2020

Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter interaction has stunned us, in a good way of course. We're liking this new bonding and hope they continue having such discussions in future. Till then, kudos for their efforts and a big thank you to them on behalf of all of us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).