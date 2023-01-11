Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy among others in key roles. The heist thriller directed by H Vinoth released in theatres today and has opened to positive response from the audience. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Thunivu’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Thunivu has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Thriller Opens to Positive Response, Twitterati Hails the Film As ‘Real Pongal Winner’.

Apart from Thunivu, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes The Pale Blue Eye, Oh My Ghost, Ved, 18 Pages among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

