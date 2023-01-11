Ajith Kumar’s film Thunivu has finally released in theatres today and looks like it has turned out to be a treat for the audience. There are many who have managed to watch the FDFS and shared their reviews about the heist thriller on Twitter. Twitterati has hailed Thunivu as a ‘Real Pongal Winner’. From Ajith’s performance, H Vinoth’s direction and storyline to Ghibran’s score, movie buffs are going gaga over the Telugu film. Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier Are Total Badasses In H Vinoth's Heist-Thriller (Watch Video).

Thumbs Up For H Vinoth

#Thunivu review Commercial rating 4/5 Content rating 5/5 This is just Mankantha on Steroids!! VinayakMahadev is nothing infront of this AK 🔥🔥🔥 Vinodh is a f**ing BEAST 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥 — Nishant Rajarajan (@Srinishant23) January 10, 2023

'Real Pongal Winner'

⚠️⚠️Movie review⚠️⚠️ #Varisu - 3/5 family entertainer.#Thunivu - 3.5/5 vintage AK, good msg👍 Varisu better than beast. Thunivu better than valimai. Varisu is family winner. Thunivu is real pongal winner. Though varisu will be winner by BO.#Vamshi #Vinoth #Thunivureview — juz common man (@____sanjaykumar) January 11, 2023

AK Fans Are Thrilled

#Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar's Introduction Scene: Terrific Blockbuster Sambhavam 🥳🤯 His Eyes 🔥 Audience Cheering Like Anything 🎉 This is The AK we all wanted 🤩#ThunivuFDFS #Thunivureview #AjithKumar #HVinoth pic.twitter.com/I0oI8Paso7 — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) January 10, 2023

'Enjoyed'

#Thunivu Review: It really touched me scams on money from banks and other financial which i can related to me abd facing problem daily#HVinoth #AK #AjithKumar really loved each frame and the movie went like jet shown pakka mass entertainment #ThunivuFDFS Enjoyed Still on vibe pic.twitter.com/tYDHtLQqeB — UK (Ughesh Kumar)🇮🇳 (@Ugheshkumar56) January 10, 2023

