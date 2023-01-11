Ajith Kumar’s film Thunivu has finally released in theatres today and looks like it has turned out to be a treat for the audience. There are many who have managed to watch the FDFS and shared their reviews about the heist thriller on Twitter. Twitterati has hailed Thunivu as a ‘Real Pongal Winner’. From Ajith’s performance, H Vinoth’s direction and storyline to Ghibran’s score, movie buffs are going gaga over the Telugu film. Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier Are Total Badasses In H Vinoth's Heist-Thriller (Watch Video).

Thumbs Up For H Vinoth

'Real Pongal Winner'

AK Fans Are Thrilled

'Enjoyed'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)