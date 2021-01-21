In Thattathin Marayathu, Nivin Pauly tells Aju Varghese this now-iconic line, "Keralathile aanangalku enthinada six-pack?" The translations goes - why do Kerala boys even need six-packs? Well, someone forgot to tell this rule to Tovino Thomas, who not only possesses an enviable set of muscles (competing in beef-town with his Style co-star Unni Mukundan) but also managed to be among the top-rung stars among his generation. Tovino Thomas Birthday: 7 Pictures That Prove He Is a Doting Father to His Daughter Izza and Son Tahaan (View Pics).

Having made his debut in a supporting role in the 2012 film Prabhuvinte Makkal, starring Vinay Forrt, Tovino achieved breakout success with his sophomore film, Martin Prakkat's ABCD (will talk more on this). He was one of the leads in films like Koothara and You Too Brutus, but it was in 2016 and 2017, where he took on more solo leading efforts as seen in films like Guppy, Oru Mexican Aparatha and Godha. The successes of the films pushed him as one of most promising leading men in Malayalam cinema. He also starred in to Tamil films, Abhiyum Anuvum and Maari 2.

Though Fahadh Faasil did it first, Tovino Thomas continued to break down Malayalam Cinema's inhibitions around onscreen kissing. In fact, one of his biggest hits, Theevandi, has its ending coming with a long liplock scene between him and actress Samyuktha Menon. He is also going to be a Flash-like superhero in the upcoming film, Minnal Murali. Anveshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas’ New Malayalam Film Announced On His Birthday! View First Look Poster.

On January 21, 2020, Tovino Thomas is celebrating his 32nd birthday. On the occasion, while wishing him Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, let's look at seven roles where Tovino didn't need to be the hero to be the scene-stealer.

ABCD

Tovino Thomas in ABCD

As promised, let's begin the list that gave Tovino the breakout spotlight that he needed. It is hard to call his role of a young political dynast, Akhilesh Varma, a villain. He is clean-cut in his look, he is smooth in his manner and he is desperate to carry his father's legacy ahead. And with our two leads, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory, being selfish and flawed youngsters, it was just a matter which a-hole you rooted for more.

You Too Brutus

Tovino Thomas and Sreenivasan in You Too Brutus

When this adult comedy came out, the bigger stars in the cast were Seenivasan and Asif Ali. But Tovino stole the show as the physique-obsessed but dim-witted youngster who gets easily talked into things by his roommates and is pretty vain about his looks.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

Tovino Thomas in Ennu Ninte Moideen

RS Vimal's beautiful film, based on the real-life tragic love story between Kanchanamala and Moideen, features excellent performances from its two lead stars - Parvathy and Prithviraj. However, Tovino also left a mark with his incredible supporting part of Kanchanamala's cousin, who is in love with him, and even won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Aami

Tovino Thomas in Aami

In a comparatively more secular times, no one bothered about the fact that a Christian-born actor played a Hindu God. Tovino not only did that in this Kamal film, that's a biography on the late author/poetess Kamala Surayya. He is Lord Krishna, in Kamala's imagination of the God - Manju Warrier playing the author - and Tovino makes for a really charming Krishna.

Lucifer

Tovino Thomas in Lucifer

The multi-starrer Lucifer, that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, was a Mohanlal show all the way. But Tovino, who only arrives in the second half, leaves an impact even in the couple of the scenes as the youngster who is made the state's CM after his father's death (kind a meta turn of his role in ABCD). The scene where he delivers his maiden speech is one of the best sequences in the film. Lucifer Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Directorial Debut Is A Cliched But Stylishly Shot Fanboy Tribute to Mohanlal’s Mass Persona.

Uyare

Tovino Thomas in Uyare

Manu Ashokan's Uyare was one of the best films of 2019, featuring a splendid performance from Parvathy as an acid attack survivor. Asif Ali and Tovino are leading men in the film, though they are in more on a supporting capacity giving the protagonist her wings to fly. While Asif had a greyer role, Tovino raises up the likeability factor of the film as the good-hearted CEO.

Virus

Tovino Thomas in Virus

From one great Malayalam film of 2019 to another. The very relevant Virus, based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala, gained more prominence in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Virus had a ensemble cast filled with some wonderful actors like Revathy, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir among others. Tovino is also incredible as the determined District Collector, with the scene where he convinces the ambulance drivers to help the hospitals in carrying dead bodies being the highlight of his performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).