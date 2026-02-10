Even before it sets the box office on fire, Toxic has already rewritten the rules of the game. The film first made headlines by becoming the first non-Telugu film to seal a historic INR 120 crore distribution deal with Dil Raju’s powerhouse banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) in the AP-TG market - a move that sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. And now, the phenomenon has grown even bigger. ‘Toxic’: Dil Raju’s SVC Bags Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Distribution Rights for Yash’s Upcoming Film for Record INR 120 Crore.

Phars Film Acquires 'Toxic'

On the international front, Toxic has been acquired by Phars Film, one of the leading and most dominant overseas distributors, marking yet another colossal milestone in the film’s extraordinary pre-release journey. The deal is being touted as one of the highest-ever overseas acquisitions for an Indian film, with INR 105 crore secured as advance on a commission basis, which shows a staggering vote of confidence from the global market. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!

KVN Productions Tweets About 'Toxic' Latest Deal - See Post:

The numbers show confidence of the market in the film and Rocking Star Yash, indicator of ground level buzz. even without teaser, the film is garnering massive numbers. Importantly, this landmark deal applies exclusively to the Indian-language versions (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam) of Toxic, and does not include the English version - a crucial distinction that further underscores the immense standalone strength of the film’s Indian-language appeal overseas.

'Toxic: Introducing Raya' Teaser - Watch Video:

'Toxic' - Widest International Release for an Indian Film

The faith placed in Toxic isn’t without precedent. Yash’s previous outing, KGF: Chapter 2, delivered phenomenal and historic business across global markets, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in the GCC region and clocking extraordinary numbers across several international territories. That roaring global success has now laid the foundation for Toxic to aim even higher. The Yash starrer is now gearing up for what is being planned as the widest international rollout ever for an Indian film, with releases scheduled across the entire world, except Nepal, Japan, and China. It’s an audacious move that firmly positions Toxic as a global cinematic event in the making.

Ahmad Golchin CEO & Founder of Phars Films says, "With Toxic, our goal was to tell a story that resonates beyond borders. We are proud to bring this film to international audiences and to see its themes connect across cultures. This overseas release marks an important milestone for Phars Film, and we’re excited for viewers worldwide to experience the intensity and emotional depth of Toxic.”

Venkat K Narayana from KVN Productions adds, "Toxic has been envisioned as a film that speaks a universal cinematic language, and for a vision of this scale, we needed a partner with extraordinary global strength and credibility. Phars Films has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled ability to position Indian cinema powerfully across international markets, and we are proud to join hands with them for what is truly a landmark overseas distribution deal. With their expansive reach and strategic expertise, we are confident that Toxic will open to audiences worldwide with the scale, impact, and momentum it deserves, setting new benchmarks for global releases from Indian cinema."

About 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

After a record-shattering domestic deal (Telugu), an INR 105 crore overseas acquisition by Phars Film, and the towering global legacy of KGF 2 backing it, Toxic is cementing its status as a worldwide phenomenon long before release.

Mounted on a grand international canvas, Toxic promises a visually explosive cinematic universe powered by world-class technicians, cutting-edge VFX, a compelling storytelling world, and a stellar ensemble, foreshadowing its future as a INR 1,000 crore mega blockbuster.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition. The film boasts a formidable technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid.