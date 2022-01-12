Actress Trisha, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in London, announced on Wednesday that she had completely recovered. She also said she expects to fly back to India soon. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Trisha said, "Never been happier to read the word 'negative' on a report. Trisha Krishnan Tests Negative For Covid; Actress Says ‘Now I’m Ready For You 2022’.

Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now, I'm ready for you 2022." The actress, who had gone to London to celebrate the New Year, is believed to have picked up the infection there. Trisha Krishnan Reminisces The Day She Won Miss Madras Title!

Check Out Trisha Krishnan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha said that despite taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures, she tested positive shortly before New Year. She also asked people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they can.

