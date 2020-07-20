Ram Charan often gives a glimpse of his off screen life to all his fans. Be it any special occasion, this Tollywood actor has always shared an adorable post. And today being his ladylove, Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s birthday, how can he not share a special post for her? Well, Ram Charan has a beautiful birthday note for her and he is all praises for his lovely wife. There are many family and industry members who have also extended their wishes to her on social media, but it is RC’s post for her that all were looking forward to. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Their Eighth Wedding Anniversary Today! Fans Trend #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana On Twitter.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has turned a year older on July 20. Her hubby, superstar Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a post for her. He wrote, “Your act of kindness , no matter how small , is never wasted. hope you continue do so..as rewards will follow. Happy birthday!!” Isn’t that really an adorable wish for her? This star couple has always won hearts and given major relationship goals. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples of Tollywood. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video).

Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Sania Mirza, and many others have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Upasana Kamineni Konidela. She has even responded by thanking everyone for the wonderful posts. Here’s wishing the lovely Upasana a very happy birthday and fabulous year ahead!

