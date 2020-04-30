Valimai: Sad News, Thala Fans! Boney Kapoor’s Tweet Confirms First Look or Trailer of Ajith Kumar’s Next Will Not Release on His Birthday (View Post)

Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith (Photo Credits: Insta)

The entertainment industry is currently in a state of shock as it has lost two actors from a different era in less than 24 hours. Yes, we are talking about the sad demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Having said that, recently South industry fans have been rejoicing over the rumour of Thala Ajith's next, Valimai's first look to be out on his birthday i.e May 1, 2020. However, looks like there is no truth to the above scoop. As Boney Kapoor, who happens to be the producer of the flick dismissed the first look rumour and how. In his tweet, he refuted to the rumours doing rounds. Valimai: Thala Ajith Starrer's New Poster Promises the Cop Drama Will Be High On Action (View Pic).

Boney Kapoor stated that the makers are not at all planning to release the first look poster of Valimai tomorrow (May 1) and that it will not be released until the COVID 19 situation calms down. Indeed, a great step by the makers we must say. Reportedly, the movie stars three actresses namely Ileana D'Cruz, Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi whereas Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the villain. Valimai Update: Did You Know There Are 3 Villains In Thala Ajith Starrer?

Check Out Boney Kapoor's Tweet Below:

Meanwhile, Ajith's last film, Nerkonda Paarvaiet’s was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Coming back to Valimai, due to the lockdown and coronavirus the movie's first look release is pushed and it will be interesting to see when and how things about the film come to light. Valimai is slated to release on November 12, 2020. Stay tuned!