Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as Thala Ajith by his fans across the globe, all are eagerly looking forward to an update on his upcoming Tamil film, Valimai. It is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor and fans just cannot wait for the makers to share some light on it. Buzz is rife that the team would be releasing the motion of poster of Valimai on New Year’s Eve and since then fans have been using the hashtag #ValimaiMotionPoster and trending it on top on Twitter. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Be Dubbed in Hindi?

By sharing the hashtag #ValimaiMotionPoster and tagging Thala Ajith and the makers of the film, fans want the team to share an official announcement on the same. If the reports of the motion poster getting released on New Year’s Eve turns out to be true, that would indeed be one of the best treats for all Thala Ajith’s fans. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans on Twitter and see their excitement level. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

Fan Made Poster For The Cop Drama

Thala Ajith Fans Want To Know

Will New Year's Even Turn Memorable For Ajithians?

Sky High Excitement

#ValimaiMotionposter is Coming 🔥🔥 — THALA FANS TRENDS (@THALA_FansTrend) December 18, 2020

When That Long Wait Will Come To An End?

#ValimaiMotionPoster

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the shooting of the film had to be temporarily suspended owing to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and resumed in September. And that even affected the teams plan to release the film in November 2020. The new release date of Valimai is yet to be announced!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).