‘Vanga Boys on Duty’: ‘Rowdy’ Fans Excited As Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Hindi Teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Action Film – Check Reactions!

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in The Family Star in 2024, is currently gearing up for his upcoming, tentatively titled VD 12. Amid huge hype surrounding the movie, title and teaser release is scheduled for Wednesday (February 12), 2025. In the latest announcement, it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Suriya, and Jr NTR will lend their voices for the teaser in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, respectively. Vijay Deverakonda's post seemed like a dream-come-true moment as he spoke about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and fans have also reacted to the same with the same excitement. ‘VD12’ Teaser To Drop on February 12; Ranbir Kapoor Gives Voiceover for Glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s Film – Reports.

Ahead of the grand reveal, Vijay Deverakonda, who has expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor multiple times, shared his experience when he approached the Animal star for the teaser. He took to his X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "Ranbir, One of my favourite actors since I have had favourites - he said, of course I am doing your teaser even before I completed my sentence asking him to do it I am so excited to see the Hindi version to my favourites VO :) thank you RK - biggest hugs and love."

Ranbirr ❤️ One of my favourite actors since i have had favourites - he said Ofcourse i am doing your teaser even before i completed my sentence asking him to do it ❤️ I am so excited to see the Hindi version to my favourites VO :) thank you RK - biggest hugs and love ❤️#VD12… pic.twitter.com/5dYRNekHnK — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 11, 2025

While both Vijay Deverakonda and Ranbir Kapoor have been part of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious projects (Arjun Reddy, Animal), fans drew parallels between the talented actors in the comments and expressed their excitement over their latest collaboration. A fan wrote, "The boys are here", while another commented, "Vanga boys on duty." Check their reactions below.

Touted to be an action drama, Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12 is directed by Gowtan Tinnanuri of the Jersey fame. The movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander handles the music for the film. The film will feature Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse and Manikanta Varanasi in crucial roles.

