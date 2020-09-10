Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines thanks to her recent spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and also BMC who recently demolished her Mumbai office for its illegal construction. After comparing Mumbai to 'PoK', the actress arrived in Mumbai with a special Y-level security provided to her by the Center. While the internet remains divided over the Kangana Ranaut Vs BMC and Shiv Sena spat, actor Vishal has now come in support of the Queen star and recently shared a Twitter note lauding her as he said, 'Hats off to your guts'. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay High Court Orders Stay on Demolishing Her Office Property.

Tagging Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle, Vishal shared a note that read, "Dear Kangana, Hats off to your Guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right & what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the Government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It's something Similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s. This will set an example for people to speak against the Govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a Celebrity but also as a common Man. Freedom of Speech (Article 19) Kudos to you, I Bow to you."Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: Actress’ Lawyer Files a Plea in Bombay HC Against BMC’s Demolition of Her Office, Hearing at 12.30 PM Today.

Check Out Vishal's Tweet Here:

Apart from Vishal, Bollywood celebs such as Dia Mirza came in support of Kangana on the BMC issue, calling the civic body out for their sudden actions in demolishing her office in the light of her recent comments. Dia in her tweet wrote, "Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?"

