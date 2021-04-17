South celebs are shocked after veteran Tamil actor and the man known for his comic timing, Vivekh passed away this morning in Chennai hospital after being admitted yesterday for cardiac arrest. The actor underwent a coronary angiogram and even had angioplasty but was on ECMO support and took his last breath at 4:35 am this morning. South superstars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and others paid their heartfelt tribute in the memory of the late actor who had always made the audiences smile with his performances. Reacting to the news, AR Rahman wrote "can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us" Rest In Peace Vivekh, Tamil Actor and Comedian Passes Away at 59 in Chennai Hospital.

Singham Actor Prakash Raj wrote "Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you. RIP." While R Madhavan tweeted RIP Vivekh sir, Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early. The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care.The heavens are lucky." Check out celebs reaction to the demise of the late actor. Vivekh Fans Trend ‘Get Well Soon Sir’ After The Actor Was Hospitalised Due To Heart Attack.

Check Out South Celebs Reaction to Vivekh's Demise:

Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan

நடிகனின் கடமை நடிப்பதோடு முடிந்தது என்று இருந்துவிடாமல் தனக்குச் செய்த சமூகத்துக்கு தானும் ஏதேனும் செய்ய விரும்பியவர், செய்தவர் நண்பர் விவேக். மேதகு கலாமின் இளவலாக, பசுமைக் காவலராக வலம் வந்த விவேக்கின் மரணம் தமிழ்ச் சமூகத்திற்கு ஏற்பட்ட பேரிழப்பு. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 17, 2021

Suriya

AR Rahman

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

R Madhavan

RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care.The heavens are lucky pic.twitter.com/cb3QKyp5Ih — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 17, 2021

Soori

Prakash Raj

Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Vivekh was last seen in Dharala Prabhu which is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor. The Tamil actor even agreed to act in Indian 2, his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The late actor's mortal remains is being kept at his Virugambakkam residence in Chennai for last rites.

