Actress Elli AvrRam has won the Best Actress award for her role in the short film With You at the Stockholm City Film Festival. The 23-minute short film is based on the socially relevant subject of mental health awareness, sexual abuse and childhood trauma. Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam’s Song Har Funn Maula From Koi Jaane Na To Be Out on March 10!

"I'm just so thrilled and grateful for this recognition. We all went in with our heart for this project, and to see it getting this response at such prestigious film festivals is truly heart-warming. I feel so happy for all of us, grateful to my director Peppe Segura, and especially for the fact that a story like this is being noticed and appreciated," she says. Elli AvrRam Catwalks in Some Style and We Just Love Her Moves (Watch Video).

Talking about the process of shooting the film, she adds: "I flew down from Mumbai to Stockholm to shoot the film because I wanted to be part of such films that raise awareness about important issues. Everyone who worked on the film felt it's important to bring in light, in the darkness, because that's what we all need to be able to find the strength and to change things. It was emotionally tough to step into my character, Lilly, but I believe that's what I also love, to get challenged, because it leads to growth as an actor."

