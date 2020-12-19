This year due to the coronavirus, entertainment saw a shift in the name of OTT platforms where moviegoers witnessed path-breaking content. To laud the excellence in the showbiz, a few days ago, Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 nominations list was announced online. And now, on December 19. 2020, the full winners' list is out! For the one's who aren't aware, Filmfare Awards is regarded to be the oldest as they've been honouring the deserving ones from cinema since 1953. FYI, series/shows released from August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020, were only eligible here. Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Tripti Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jennifer Winget – Here’s The Complete List Of Nominations From Across 18 Categories!
Going by the winners' list Anushka Sharma produced Paatal Lok and The Family Man win big at the awards night. Actress Neena Gupta won the trophy for Panchayat, Raat Akeli Hai was the best web-original film, Sushmita Sen took the black lady home for Aarya and Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) trophy for his performance in Paatal Lok. Also, the red carpet of the night was graced by the who's who that includes Nora Fatehi, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Amruta Khanvilkar and more. Year-Ender 2020: Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Panchayat and More – 7 Web-Series We Loved the Most to Binge This Year (LatestLY Exclusive).
Here's the complete list of winners from Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 below:
Best Series - Paatal Lok
Best Director, Series - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2
Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man
Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat
Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday
Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man
Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok
Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2
Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS
Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season
Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS
Indeed, it looked like a fun night going by the glimpses on Filmfare's official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, we really loved this, as now digital is creating a buzz and is the new way to watch films/series/shows. Congratulations to all the winners from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!
