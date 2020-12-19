This year due to the coronavirus, entertainment saw a shift in the name of OTT platforms where moviegoers witnessed path-breaking content. To laud the excellence in the showbiz, a few days ago, Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 nominations list was announced online. And now, on December 19. 2020, the full winners' list is out! For the one's who aren't aware, Filmfare Awards is regarded to be the oldest as they've been honouring the deserving ones from cinema since 1953. FYI, series/shows released from August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020, were only eligible here. Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Tripti Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jennifer Winget – Here’s The Complete List Of Nominations From Across 18 Categories!

Going by the winners' list Anushka Sharma produced Paatal Lok and The Family Man win big at the awards night. Actress Neena Gupta won the trophy for Panchayat, Raat Akeli Hai was the best web-original film, Sushmita Sen took the black lady home for Aarya and Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) trophy for his performance in Paatal Lok. Also, the red carpet of the night was graced by the who's who that includes Nora Fatehi, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Amruta Khanvilkar and more. Year-Ender 2020: Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Panchayat and More – 7 Web-Series We Loved the Most to Binge This Year (LatestLY Exclusive).

Here's the complete list of winners from Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 below:

Best Series - Paatal Lok

Best Director, Series - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man

Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season

Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS

Indeed, it looked like a fun night going by the glimpses on Filmfare's official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, we really loved this, as now digital is creating a buzz and is the new way to watch films/series/shows. Congratulations to all the winners from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

