Filmfare Awards is a prestigious award ceremony and have been honouring excellence in cinema since 1953. It has honoured actors, films, technical crew and many others from the world of cinema. This time it has decided to honour OTT content. From the original series to the best shows and actors to series, Filmfare has listed out 18 different categories and the nominations for Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 are out! Tripti Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jennifer Winget are some of the actors who have been featured in the nomination list. Anushka Sharma on Success of Her Netflix Film Bulbbul: 'We Always Wanted to Show Strong, Independent Women'.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, theatres had to be closed down and it was the OTT content that turned out to be a saviour for the audiences for entertainment. The OTT industry changed viewership pattern for the audience and now it plays a huge role. The voting for the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 had started on November 23 and was concluded on December 11. Let’s take a look at the list of actors, actresses, series, original content, among other categories that have made it to the nominations list. Sushmita Sen in Aarya, Bobby Deol in Aashram, Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into The Shadows – List of Bollywood Celebs That Took the OTT Route for Comeback.

Best Series

Aarya

Asur

Paatal Lok

Special OPS

The Family Man

Best Original Story, Series

Chandan Kumar (Panchayat)

Gaurav Shukla (Asur)

Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Bhavani Iyer and Arshad Sayed (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (The Family Man)

Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra (Paatal Lok)

Best Director, Series

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair (Special OPS)

Oni Sen (Asur)

Best Actor, Series: Drama

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Arshad Warsi (Asur)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

KK Menon (Special OPS)

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress, Series: Drama

Jennifer Winget (Code M)

Kirti Kulhari (Four More Shots Please! Season 2)

Nithya Menen (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Priyamani (The Family Man)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor, Series: Comedy

Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3)

Gulshan Devaiah (Afsos)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Ranvir Shorey (Metro Park Quarantine Edition)

Best Actress, Series: Comedy

Maanvi Gagroo (Four More Shots Please! Season 2)

Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Purbi Joshi (Metro Park Quarentine Edition)

Rinku Rajguru (Hundred)

Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavalli Season 2)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Series: Drama

Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok)

Amit Sadh (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Ishwak Singh (Paatal Lok)

Pankaj Tripathi (Sacred Games Season 2)

Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role, Series: Drama

Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Gul Panag (Paatal Lok)

Mairembam Ronaldo Singh (Paatal Lok)

Maya Sarao (Aarya)

Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok)

Best Film, Web Original

Bhonsle

Bulbbul

Chintu Ka Birthday

Choked - Paisa Bolta Hai

Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor, Web Original Film

Amit Sadh (Barot House)

Aparshakti Khurana (Kanpuriye)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai)

Vinay Pathak (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Actress, Web Original Film

Kiara Advani (Guilty)

Radhika Apte (Raat Akeli Hai)

Saiyami Kher (Choked - Paisa Bolta Hai)

Sayani Gupta (Posham Pa)

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Web Original Film

Aditya Srivastava (Raat Akeli Hai)

Gurfateh Pirzada (Guilty)

Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)

Roshan Mathew (Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai)

Vijay Raaz (Kanpuriye)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role, Web Original Film

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty)

Heeba Shah (Ghost Stories)

Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Surekha Sikri (Ghost Stories)

Shivani Raghuvanshi (Raat Akeli Hai)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Comedy

Hrishikesh Joshi (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Rahul Dev (Who's Your Daddy)

Shrikant Verma (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Comedy

Ahsaas Channa (Hostel Daze)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Samridhi Dewan (The Office Season 2)

Trupti Khamkar (Hum Tum And Them... Bachchon Ke Side Effects)

Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (Series/Special)

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

Go Fun Yourself

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room

One Mic Stand

Times Of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

Little Things Season 3

Panchayat

Rohan Joshi: Wake And Bake

So that’s the list of nominations for the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020! Let’s wait and watch who wins the Filmfare Black Lady!

