Television stars Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash created quite a positive stir on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While both the celebs performed each stunt bravely and made an impression, it was also their equation on the reality show which grabbed attention. Now, if you are obsessed with the two, then we bet, this is going to be a lovely surprise for you'll. As the first look of Shivin and Tejasswi's music video titled "Sunn Zara" is out. In the picture, the young stars look totally engrossed into each other and we are loving the vibe. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Pooja Bannerjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and Others Roped In For Fear Factor!

Elaborating on the first look of the love song, the leads seem to be in a conversation amid a romantic walk. While Tejasswi Prakash can be seen wearing shorts and a top combo which she has paired up with a bomber jacket, whereas on the other hand, Shivin can be seen giving a nerdy vibe in trackpants paired with a shirt. Indeed, their chemistry looks wow on the poster. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Bows Out Of The Show After Eye Injury!

Check Out Sunn Zara's Poster Below:

These days it's kinda trend where TV stars are very much into collaborating for music videos. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Shivangi Joshi-Moshin Khan and more are a few examples of the same. Now, coming back to "Sunn Zara", the melody is slated to release in October. Stay tuned!

