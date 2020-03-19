Tanushree Dutta Birthday: From Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Jaane Kaise Shab Dhali, 5 Coolest Songs Of The Actress

Tanushree Dutta birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tanushree Dutta turns 36 today. The actress might have moved far away from Bollywood, but she has some of the coolest songs to her credit. Not to forget one of the most iconic movements in Bollywood to her credit - #MeToo. With her revelations about the entire alleged episode with Nana Patekar, she ignited the movement across the Indian film industry. Kudos. But today, on her birthday we are going to list down a few songs that she has featured in.

She has not done a lot of movies, but she has starred in a LOT of amazing songs. She was so popular that sometimes she was just roped in for a special song in a film by directors, for example, her song in 36 China Town with Shahid Kapoor. So, while you are practising self-distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic today, give these numbers featuring the actress a shot.

Hichki

Tanushree danced at the Gateway of India in Mumbai for this very fun number. The Bengali babe looked really cute as a Marathi multi in this song.

Mummy Ko Nahi Hai Pata - Chocolate

This song is not everyone's cup of tea. You have to be a certain kind of fun-loving person to actually like this one. More than the music, it is Tanushree's presence, the raunchy lyrics, and just the general fun vibe of the number that makes it so cool.

Jaane Kaise Shab Dhali - Raqeeb

What an underrated song. Tanushree starred alongside Rahul Khanna in this number. So, that makes it two reasons to watch it. KK's voice on Pritam's music will make you feel giddy.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

We had to resist the urge to list down the entire jukebox of this film. But we are going ahead with THE most popular song from the film. The title track was, of course, great thanks to Himesh Reshammiya's music, but Tanushree's fiery presence only made it more popular.

Signal (Bhagam Bhag)

Tanushree had a cameo in this comedy by Priyadarshan. She got the chance to star in a song with Govinda and Akshay Kumar. Signal is a very weird but catchy song. It is like song equivalent of Phoebe Buffay from Friends. Weird, but so cool.

Did we miss any song featuring Tanushree Dutta? Remind us in the comments below. Very happy birthday to Tanushree.