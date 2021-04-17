The music artist has been creating waves of late with his renditions which have enchanted the listeners to the core.

The music industry has seen many artists who have created history with their music. There are many artists who have been on the music scene for quite a long time but many are not aware of their presence, Playy is one such artist who has not been in the limelight for a long time but now is the time to get his name to the forefront owing to his vast body of work which has gone unnoticed since long. He has his hands in many works of popular artists which include the hook for the smash My Chick Bad, recorded by Ludacris and featuring Nicki Minaj, which hit the #2 spot on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop charts.

This young music artist from Houston, Texas, has always been in awe of music since his early days, but his folks back home were against his decision to take up music as his full time career as it did not guarantee any kind of future security. His passion led him to sneak out of the house and perform at showcases in Atlanta. Houston based Lil Flip was one artist who he looked up to and wanted to follow his footsteps to make a mark in the music world like him. Wanting to make a career as a music artist and writer, he set out to fulfill his dreams in the big world of music.

Many are unaware of the fact that this Houston, Texas, based artist Playy was nominated for a Grammy award in 2011. His other work which has been much appreciated includes the one with Twista (“I Do”) and appearance and songwriting credits with Kelly Rowland. His rapping and writing talent has many popular music artists vying for his attention to get his catchy hooks in their renditions.

Playy's music talent had been noticed by many industry bigwigs including the legendary Suzanne De Passe of Jackson 5/Motown fame and production titan Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins made him the first rapper in joint collaboration. Looking at his potential Jimmy Iovine signed him for Interscope Records, and that was the start of his long innings in the music industry. Playy has been working with all the established artists since then and has given innumerable hits till date, some of which include the song Birthday Dress’ featuring Matthew Koma, which has garnered a humongous following on YouTube making him a online sensation.

Playy's talent has been much acclaimed and his work has the backing of some of the biggest names in the music industry. This powerhouse of talent is bound to create history in coming times, for sure. Stay tuned for more on him!