Theatre Veteran Usha Ganguly dies at 75

Usha Ganguly (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Indian theatre world has lost a gem of an actor. Veteran theatre personality Usha Ganguly has died. She was 75. She breathed her last in Kolkata. As per the reports, her family members have said that she suffered a cardiac arrest. She passes away in her home in South Kolkata. The reports also added that Usha was not keeping well mentally and physically after her husband's demise.

Theatre scene in the '70s and '80s could not be imagined without Usha. She also formed her own there group Rangkarmee in 1976. She directed plays like Mahabhoj, Rudali, Himmat Mai taking Rangakarmee to new heights. Her other notable plays include Court Martial and Himmat Mai. In 2005, under her supervision, Rangkarmee became the only Indian theatre group to perform at the Theatre der Welt Festival in Stuttgart.

Usha has often spoken about her love for theatre and literature. "Literature and theatre both reflect the joys and sorrows of mankind. They bring to the people the stories of victories and failures. They go hand in hand and are said to be incomplete without each other," she once said.

Talking about how she began her journey with theatre, she has said, "I was a dancer. I was an orator in school. But I never thought that I would become a theatre person. After my examination, I started teaching at Ballygunge Sikhsha Sadan. There, a lady was looking for someone to do the role of Vasantasena in Mrichchakatikam. That was the same year I got married — February, 1968. Those were the days when we had to take permission from the men in the house. And my husband Kamalendu Ganguly gave me the permission to join theatre. That was 1970. I did my first play after marriage — Mitti Ki Gari based on Sudraka’s Mrichchakatikam, produced by Sangeet Kala Mandir."

May her soul rest in peace.