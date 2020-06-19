June is celebrated as the month of Pride around the globe. It's that time of the year when the LGBTQ+ peeps come out in open and cherish their identity. Well, amid this rainbow month, what better news than that of two lovers finally promising to be together forever. It so happened that Raven-Symoné of That's So Raven fame married her girlfriend on Thursday in an intimate ceremony. Yep, Raven got officially hitched to Miranda Maday. Hurray! Raven took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her wedding ceremony. 'I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,' the actress wrote on IG. Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Also, due to the COVID-19 scare, only a few guests were invited. While Raven looked awesome in a black suit along with her long dreadlocks, Miranda, on the other hand, flashed prettiness to the 't' in a white ensemble, heels and a veil. The newlyweds indeed complicated each other quite well. Symoné also gave a sneak-peek of their wedding rings. Even a joyous Miranda shared some pics on her Instagram. Lizzie Mcguire Reunites with Gordo for Disney Plus Reboot Series, Hilary Duff Shares Pictures With Adam Lambert.

Check Out Their Wedding Pictures Below:

Here Are The Rocks!

View this post on Instagram @winterstone thanks for the corona solid! A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on Jun 18, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

Prior to falling in love with Miranda, Raven had an affair with America's Next Top Model contestant AzMarie Livingston. Also, in a 2014 Oprah Winfrey interview, Raven had expressed how she does not get the idea of being labelled as gay. She had said, 'I don't want to be labelled gay... I want to be labelled a human who loves humans.' Congrats to the couple. Stay tuned!

