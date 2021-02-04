Tiger Shroff has two killer weapons in his ever-expanding repertoire-dance and action. The 31-year-old is evolving into a fabulous actor, but he continues to stun us with his dance moves as indeed with those lethal action sequences. Recently, the War actor gave us a sweet surprise with his musical endeavor Casanova where we saw the Shroff junior in his most suave and agile avatar. Tiger not only looked super stylish, but he once again made us wonder if he has any bone in his body, by displaying that agility and those incredible moves.

And now here's a fresh visual treat, especially for those who love Tiger with his killer kicks! Blessed with a tall frame Tiger has really honed the timing and the impact components of his moves really well. In this video we see him generating the much-needed power to make those gyrating moves look so cool. Casanova Tiger Shroff's Latest One Take BTS Dance Video Proves What An Effortless Dancer He Is!

"Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games," wrote Tiger as he posted this video on his Insta account. The caption clearly indicates how much blood, sweat, and dedication must have gone into pulling off that that killer kick as Tiger is seen making three quick impacts to send the man flying on the safety mattress! Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha is a Superwoman! From Lifting 95 Kgs Weights to Super Dive, Watch Amazing Video Feats of This 60-YO!

In our honest opinion, the only man who can come close to Tiger, if not pose him instant competition, as far as action sequences and stunts go, is Vidyut Jammwal. The Commando actor also leaves us breathless with what he does with remarkable ease! We wish if these two major forces collaborate to give us an action treat like no other. What say, fans!!!

