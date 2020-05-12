13 Reasons Why: The Final Season of Netflix’s Popular Teen Drama to Air From June 5, Makers Make the Announcement by Releasing a Heartwarming Video!

13 Reasons Why (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Have you binged watched each and every episode of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix? Did you love the show to the 't'? Then here's a good as well as sad news for you. As it's finally the time to bid a farewell to one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform. Why do we say this? As Netflix recently dropped the official premiere date of the drama's final episodes, which makes it to the streaming platform from Friday, June 5. Yep, that's correct! Well, the said announcement was attached with a heartwarming clip of the cast and crew and we bet it's bound to make you a little bit teary-eyed. Netflix Show '13 Reasons Why' Responsible for 28.9 Percent Increase in Youth Suicide Rates: Study.

The clip features the ensemble cast of Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Brandon Flynn, Grace Saif and a few more amid their last script reading session. The video also sees glimpses of the stars from the sets. The video is indeed touching which has all special moments of group hugs, tears and compliments compiled into one. It also features the song 'The Night We Met' by Lord Huron from season two. "I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life so thank you," Boe is seen saying in the clip. Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Suicide Scene Deleted by Netflix after Two Years of Its Airing.

Check Out The Video Below:

The final season of the young adult drama will see Liberty High School seniors prepping up for the graduation. However, it will not be this easy to say goodbye to each other as before doing the same the teenagers need to keep a secret within and also make some heartbreaking choices. Are you excited to watch the final season? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!