Filled with mysteries, haunting supernatural forces, folklore, the supernatural-romance-thriller-drama Aashiqana is returning with Season 4. The new season will expand on the thrilling and suspense-filled journey of Yash and Chikki as they explore a complex world of traditions and customs with darkness awaiting them on the other end. Aashiqana Season 4 Teaser: Khushi Dubey and Zayn Khan's Disney+ Hotstar Series Renews With Horror Vibes for New Season (Watch Video).

Standing on different paths, Yash and Chikki will encounter several twists on their journey and overcome all obstacles with steely resolve. Season 4 of Aashiqana is poised to be full of unexpected twists and turns, diving deeper into folklore that leaves the two of them cursed. Elaborating on the new season, director Gul Khan said: "Aashiqana has been a fan favourite and we have received immense love for this show. For every season of Aashiqana, we have brought something fresh and new that would keep the audience hooked." Anurag Vyas Finishes Aashiqana Shoot, Says ‘My Role in Second Season Will Be More Powerful’.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

"Staying true to our efforts, this time we are back with something more, with a story spawned with folklore, legends and curses of the past, this season will be unique and intriguing. As we introduce new characters, new plots and unexpected twists in Aashiqana 4, we hope viewers enjoy this season just as much as the previous seasons," she added. Produced by Gen Z Studios and directed by Gul Khan, the series stars Zayn Ibad Khan (Yash) and Khushi Dubey (Chikki) in lead roles. Aashiqana Season 4 will be available for streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).