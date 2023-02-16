The actor, who was also part of the historical drama Porus, shared further: "I have experienced the difference between working on TV and OTT. Daily soaps require a lot of hard work. In one day you have to do so many more scenes when compared to films and OTT. I have dabbled in all three mediums. TV is a long journey and I am looking for different roles and characters to play. On OTT, the range is huge, nicely written scripts and tailor-made roles are available." Aashram Season 4 Teaser: Makers Confirm Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha’s Popular MX Player Web Show All Set To Return for Another Season (Watch Video).
The Prakash Jha show features Bobby Deol in the lead role as self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala and the third season also featured actors such as Esha Gupta, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury. "I have done all the previous seasons of Aashram and it's a fulfilling experience," he added. On the kind of roles he is looking forward to doing in the future, he said: "I am open to any role which makes a difference to the story. I would like to play a cop, maybe like Ajay Devgn. He is an excellent actor and I have always admired him. Right from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante to his Bholaa, he has really carved a great career."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).