In a shocking twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput case which has become more of an investigation into Bollywood using drugs and not the actor's death, TV couple, actress Abigail Pande and her choreographer boyfriend Sanam Johar were not only summoned to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning, but their Juhu residence was also raided by the NCB officials today. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Issued Summons by NCB in Drug Probe.

As per reports in Republic, the actors were summoned to the NCB office for questioning in regards to their links with drug peddler Anuj Keshwani. Keshwani's name was given up by another drug peddler Kaizan Ebrahim, who was arrested a while back. Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Deepika Padukone After Latter's Name Crops Up In Drug Controversy.

As per the report, NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain revealed, "We have seized 590 gms of hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah after the raids on Keshvani. The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act."

