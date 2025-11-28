Star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his big 'ghar waapsi' (homecoming) to COLOURS channel, the same platform that once launched him into nationwide stardom and that aired his iconic show Comedy Nights with Kapil. ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Trailer: Kapil Sharma Juggles Four Wives From Different Religions in Chaos-Filled Comedy Sequel (Watch Video).

After 11 long years, the legendary entertainer is set to make one of television’s most anticipated comebacks on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, bringing his unmistakable spark to a kitchen arena already bubbling with Season 3’s trademark flavour, laughter and dinnertainment.

The sweetness of this comeback gets an extra boost with his reunion with the iconic Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

Along with Kapil, Krushna and Bharti, the trio that once ruled the Indian comedy realm together are set to entertain the audience with their iconic nok-jhok, natural ease and effortless comic rhythm. Adding another exciting layer is the fact that Kapil will be seen blending into COLORS’ own kitchen-family drama – a setting completely new for him.

As contestants rush through tempering pans, tricky prep and inevitable cooking mishaps, Kapil is set to sprinkle in his signature wit, sizzling timing and that irrepressible mischievous energy, turning each moment into pure entertainment. Viewers can look forward to episodes packed with nostalgia and a generous helping of Kapil’s punchlines. ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Motion Poster: Kapil Sharma Surrounded by Four Brides in Hilarious Twist (Watch Video).

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Colours channel got into a feud over a few professional and creative issues. This led to his iconic show Comedy Nights with Kapil ending abruptly. Ever since then, the comedian has refrained from being a part of any show airing on Colors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).