If there is one actor from the Television space who is currently making the right kinda noise, then it has to be Karan Patel. As after playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the star is now to be seen as the new Mr Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It was just yesterday when pictures of the actor in a sharp blue suit went viral online which saw him as a dapper-looking Bajaj. Well, now that's an old story, as recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Patel confirmed that he was approached for Naagin 5. FYI earlier, a few reports hinted how Karan was considered to be part of the venomous show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel As the New Mr Bajaj Begins Shooting For The Show, Looks Dapper In A Blue Suit (View Pics).

Well, that's not it as the TV actor in his interview also revealed how it was due to Ekta Kapoor that he actually now is part of Kasautii and not Naagin. "I was approached. Yes, but then Ekta decided that let’s not waste him here, as she was considering me for Mr Bajaj. Ek taraf Bajaj aur dusri taraf dasega toh kaise lagega and that’s when she decided to not do it," he said to the portal.

Woah, now that's some kind of a revelation. Meanwhile, it's been said that Naagin 5 is going to be bigger than ever. Also, if some reports are to be believed than Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna are also considered to be part of the supernatural show. Naagin 5: Asha Negi Rubbishes Reports Of Being Roped In For Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show (Deets Inside).

Earlier via a video, Ekta had confirmed the end of Naagin 4 soon. She had said, "Naagin 4 is going to be getting a fantastic end because you can't start a story from the middle. You have to end it so that a new one can begin. So we are going to be ending Naagin 4 with a 4-episode fantastic finale and then getting into Naagin 5 immediately." Stay tuned

