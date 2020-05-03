Amul Re-Releases Vintage Ads That Aired During Mahabharat and Ramayan (Watch Video)

Amul Ad, Ramayan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@amul_coop)

The memories of the good old time are keeping us going during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Well, by 'memories' we do not mean the memories of the recent times when we were able to go out of the house. Stay home, stay safe. We are talking about the nostalgic trip that Indian viewers have been indulging in. With no new episodes to air, TV channels have been forced to bring back old shows. Doordarshan brought back shows like Ramayan, Shaktimaan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna and all. Ramayan: Arun Govil Reveals Which Scene From the Mythological Show Was the Toughest for Him to Shoot (Read Details).

Along with the show, grabbing the opportunity, Amul brought back its vintage TV advertisements. Cool way to cash in on the nostalgia. The brand has already shared an ad on Twitter, earlier. Today, a new old ad was released by it.

Check Out Amul's Tweet Here:

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Taste of India - Show us an Indian pic.twitter.com/qTxoEJLa8S — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 3, 2020

Actress Parineti Chopra is also a part of this nostalgia club. She shared an old Dairy Milk ad on her Instagram page. She also clarified that she is not being paid to share this ad, but, rather she was genuinely thankful for the nostalgic trip.

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Post Here:

Keep em coming.

In India, the nationwide lockdown has been extended for two more weeks until May 14. With some restrictions lifted in some zones. With more days at home, the audience will definitely need more content to consume.