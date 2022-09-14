Anandi Baa Aur Emily on Star Plus establishes the different dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship. Emily is a foreigner and Anandi Baa tries to inculcate various Indian morals into her by giving her challenges. Anandi Baa Aur Emily Promo: Aarav Confesses Not Being in Love With Emily, Is Just Using Her To Get Visa for America! (Watch Video).

Time and again Emily is presented with different challenges and while some family members love and support her there are some who try to make life difficult for her. Earlier too, during the Halwa competition, her sweet dish was spiked with salt but destiny had other plans and she saved herself from the fiasco. The current drama revolves around how Emily is being scared off so that she runs away from home. Anandi Baa Aur Emily Spoiler Update: Emily To Be Given the Most Difficult Challenge of Her Life by Anandi Baa!

In the episodes ahead, Gunjan will realise that medical anaesthesia can be used on someone to make them speak the truth and she will decide to use it on Aarav. She will want to know if Aarav truly loves Emily or is he faking his marriage to get a visa. While a lot of secrets come out in the open after Aarav spills the beans, Emily, who is deeply hurt by Aarav’s words, will decide to leave home.

It will now be interesting to see how Aarav will stop Emily and convince her that he truly loves Emily. Keep reading LatestLY for more exciting news from the world of television!

