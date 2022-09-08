Anandi Baa Aur Emily is high on drama. The Star Plus show has an interesting drama in store for the viewers and now, Aarav will be seen getting his drink spiked and will blurt out something unexpected. Aarav does want to go to America but he also loves Emily, however, in a video shared by Star Plus, it seems that Aarav will confess that he married Emily to get visa for America and that has been his dream all along. Anandi Baa Aur Emily Spoiler Update: Emily To Be Given the Most Difficult Challenge of Her Life by Anandi Baa!

