Anandi Baa Aur Emily is highly entertaining. The Star Plus show establishes the different dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship. Emily is a foreigner and Anandi Baa tries to inculcate various Indian morals into her by giving her challenges. During Janmashtami celebrations, Emily was shown that she lost the challenge however, Krishna comes to her rescue and she is saved from being kicked out of the house. Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Jazzy Ballerini To Play Female Lead in Star Plus’ New Show.

Now, as she prays to God, Emily will realise that she won the competition due to a twist of fate. With her entry into the kitchen secure, Emily is faced with the challenge of cooking pure and healthy food for Baa on the last day of her nine long years fast. Will Emily be able to prove her worth in front on Anandi Baa or will she be unsuccessful? That will surely be an interesting watch. Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Jazzy Ballerini Shares Her Auditioning Experience for the Role.

Time and again Emily is presented with different challenges and while some family member love and support her there are some who try to make life difficult for her. Earlier too, during the Halwa competition, her sweet dish was spiked with salt but destiny had other plans and she saved herself from the fiasco. Keep reading LatestLY for more exciting news from the world of television!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).