The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 released a new promo and Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai's jodi is showcased in this cute new clip. Niti and Randeep play a new couple in the serial, and will be replacing Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Their characters will be playing different roles from what Parmar and Mehta played. The show will premiere on Sony at 8 pm from February 7 onwards. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: As Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Exit and the Show Enters a New Phase, Let’s Relook at Ram and Priya’s Most Romantic Scenes.

Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram

